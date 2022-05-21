4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $629,900

Welcome to Wilderness Hills! This 4 bedroom +1 walkout ranch has the location and amenities you've been looking for! Fully fenced and backing to commons, it also has privacy. Everything is bigger here - tall ceilings, big rooms, large covered deck, enormous master closet, and a spacious master bath. Custom lighting, sound and security system with integrated thermostat, and new landscaping are all included. You can even control your entry and garage doors all by a remote app! Ready for quick possession, this one won't be around long. Call for your showing today! Open Friday (5-20) from 6-7pm and again on Saturday (5-21) from 1-2:30pm.