Dave Triplett, M: 402-480-4056, DaveKnowsHouses@gmail.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Amazing new Ranch floor plan from Ark Builders. With nearly 3000 sq ft of finish, this house is set to impress! This custom 4 bed ranch features a large kitchen with high end finishes, beautiful open great room and dining room, and a large master suite featuring a stone walk-in shower and walk-in closet. The basement includes 2 more bedrooms a huge family room and wet bar perfect for entertaining. There's plenty of storage in the basement as well as the over-sized 4 stall garage!
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $599,000
