 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $589,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $589,000

Dave Triplett, M: 402-480-4056, DaveKnowsHouses@gmail.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Amazing new Ranch floor plan from Ark Builders. Newly added feature - Fireplace! With nearly 3000 sq ft of finish, this house is set to impress! This custom 4 bed ranch features a large kitchen with high end finishes, beautiful open great room and dining room, and a large primary suite featuring a stone walk-in shower and walk-in closet. The basement includes 2 more bedrooms a huge family room and wet bar perfect for entertaining. There's plenty of storage in the basement as well as the over-sized 4 stall garage!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hurricane Ian's death toll may have surpassed 50, officials say

Hurricane Ian's death toll may have surpassed 50, officials say

MIAMI — Florida officials estimate there may be more than 50 deaths across eight counties linked to Hurricane Ian. At least 18 of the people who died drowned. Three died when their oxygen machines stopped working due to power outages. The youngest fatality confirmed by the Florida Medical Examiners Commission was a 22-year-old woman in Manatee County. The oldest confirmed death was a ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News