4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $551,326

Buhr Homes Model - Contract Pending. Come see what Buhr Homes has to offer in Wandering Creek! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home features an open plan with a grand feel. The kitchen features a large walk-in pantry and island which opens to the Great Room with 11' ft ceilings and fireplace. Primary bath includes soaking tub, tiled shower, dual vanity, & water closet. The daylight basement includes a spacious Rec Room, wet bar area, 2 large bedrooms, game room and a full bath. 3 stall attached garage third stall bump-out.

