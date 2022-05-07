4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $550,000

Beautiful four-bedroom walkout ranch in Village Meadows! This home was built by Buhr Homes in 2019. First floor features a den with French doors (bookshelves are not built-in and do not stay), spacious great room open to center island kitchen and two bedrooms including the primary suite. Two baths and the laundry room complete the first floor. The walk-out basement includes a large rec/family room with wet bar, two bedrooms and a full bath. Pretty light colors and gorgeous light fixtures. Screened in covered deck. Patio. The landscaping is very nice. Showings will begin Friday, May 6.