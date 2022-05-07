 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $550,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $550,000

Beautiful four-bedroom walkout ranch in Village Meadows! This home was built by Buhr Homes in 2019. First floor features a den with French doors (bookshelves are not built-in and do not stay), spacious great room open to center island kitchen and two bedrooms including the primary suite. Two baths and the laundry room complete the first floor. The walk-out basement includes a large rec/family room with wet bar, two bedrooms and a full bath. Pretty light colors and gorgeous light fixtures. Screened in covered deck. Patio. The landscaping is very nice. Showings will begin Friday, May 6.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

6 Bedroom Home in Eagle - $549,900

6 Bedroom Home in Eagle - $549,900

Contract Pending - property to remain on market for backup offers through inspections. 3+ acres of wide open spaces! This beautiful 1.5 home j…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News