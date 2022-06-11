4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $539,900

A perfect home for entertaining, while raising a family! 4 bed/4 bath/4 car garage. Custom built home, open floor plan-contractor occupied. Custom kitchen, walk-in pantry. Lots of seating for guests. Custom multi-function fireplace. Primary bath: heated floors, 2 person whirlpool tub, his/her sinks, custom shower with bench. Come see this primary bath for the ultimate home spa experience. Custom primary walk in closet. Whole house wired for Sonos surround sound, speakers included. Main level includes a Bedroom converted into Office. Finished basement brings large family room, bar/kitchen with wine display room, biometric lock. Gym area, ample storage. Mother-in-law quarters with shower & walk in closet. Additional oversized bedroom, sink for messy teenagers, or space for multiple children, custom closet. Giant cedar deck for additional entertaining. Walkout basement leads to a lower deck wired for a hot tub. Garage wired for surround sound & tv- perfect for hosting football Saturday!