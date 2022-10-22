 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $515,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $515,000

This immaculate 2018 Buhr built home is located in the popular Village Meadows neighborhood…close to shopping, dining and within walking distance to Wysong Elementary School. This home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a 3 stall garage, and a finished walkout basement. The home features over 1500 square feet on the main level and has an open concept design with spectacular hard wood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and custom blinds throughout. The main level flows seamlessly with the kitchen, living room, den/ bedroom, primary bedroom with attached bathroom suite, walk in closet, and pass through laundry area. The finished walkout basement features 9 ft. ceilings, an expansive living room with wet bar, 2 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, and access to the oversized patio. Other features include – whole house water softener / purifier, composite deck, professional epoxy flooring in the garage, and so much more. Call today to schedule your private showing!!

People are also reading…

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News