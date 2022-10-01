4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $489,900

Amazing home in South Lincoln is ready for you! Seller will pay up to one 'Point', ask for details. The large and shaded front porch welcomes you in to this spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home. Hardwood floors grace the first floor along with custom cabinetry, crown molding, custom oak surround fireplace and barn wood kitchen island. This is a perfectly maintained home and looks like the day it was built! The large open plan of the first floor is truly SPACIOUS and has ample closets at every turn. The kitchen is well designed to be both a serious cooks work spot and a beautiful place to relax at the island counter. Downstairs you'll find the largest open basement room south of Rokeby Rd--its HUGE! The basement also features the fourth bedroom, full bath, and plenty of storage. Out back, the lawn, patio, and fully fenced yard are your oasis waiting for you at the end of the day! Full cement board siding, three car garage with heat, and custom details galore. Don't miss this one!