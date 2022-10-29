 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $489,900

4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $489,900

A Village Meadows beauty! Come see this 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home built just in 2019! Zero-step entry walks into spacious great room with LVP, tall ceilings, and large windows that look out into the common space behind the home. Primary suite on the main floor has double sinks and a walk-in closet. The kitchen has beautiful cherry-wood cabinets and JennAir stainless steel appliances. It also features solid-surface countertops throughout the entire home. Upstairs, you'll find two bedrooms, a full bathroom, and second living room space. The basement is great for entertainment with large rec room and daylight window. It also features a bedroom with walk-in closet and full bathroom with tile floors. This home is on a corner lot and has a fully-fenced yard with double access. It won't last long so come see it today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A4 standalone

A4 standalone

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responds to a fire at an apartment complex at 1535 F St. on Sunday. Crews rolled up on the scene just after 12:50 p.m.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News