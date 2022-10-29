4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $489,900

A Village Meadows beauty! Come see this 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home built just in 2019! Zero-step entry walks into spacious great room with LVP, tall ceilings, and large windows that look out into the common space behind the home. Primary suite on the main floor has double sinks and a walk-in closet. The kitchen has beautiful cherry-wood cabinets and JennAir stainless steel appliances. It also features solid-surface countertops throughout the entire home. Upstairs, you'll find two bedrooms, a full bathroom, and second living room space. The basement is great for entertainment with large rec room and daylight window. It also features a bedroom with walk-in closet and full bathroom with tile floors. This home is on a corner lot and has a fully-fenced yard with double access. It won't last long so come see it today!