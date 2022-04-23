New Const. Home Available Now. Welcome to Roose Haven, an exclusive new development of 6 new homes in an established neighborhood. These 4 bedroom, four bath homes will wow you with graceful front porches, open green space and three car garages. Inside you will find granite counters, stainless appliances, Luxury vinyl plank floors, and brilliant light pouring in from oversize designer windows. Upscale is the look here. Three large bedrooms are upstairs along with Laundry and hall bath and master suite. Roose Haven is an engaging community of 6 total homes that share a common private drive along the north bank of Antelope Creek and is situated on the Billy Wolff bike trail. With easy access to both Holmes Lake rec. area and beyond, Roose Haven is conveniently located near 56th and Van Dorn, close to local shopping. Plenty of private parking, green space and high curb appeal homes at Roose Haven. Convenient HOA takes care of snow, yard care, and refuse.
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $479,900
