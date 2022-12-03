 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $459,900

4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $459,900

Welcome to 9751 Napa Ridge Drive in the ever popular Vintage Heights Subdivision. You will most definitely want to see this efficiently designed open concept floor plan built by Nelson Construction and Design. This four bedroom home features three of the bedrooms on the main level, extremely large primary suite/primary bath. Kitchen appliances upgraded to stainless steel, granite counter tops throughout the whole house. Options are endless in the basement, plenty of room for pool table, ping pong, shuffle board, it's all up to you. Exterior of the home is completely 100% maintenance free, three stall finished garage, and a very large lot gives you more than you could ever want. Immaculate yard with fresh landscape and new landscape curbing. Please do not miss out on this one! Outstanding neighborhood, middle school kids can enjoy the new school and YMCA. Call today to schedule your own private showing.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Taylor Swift’s ‘Cornelia Street’ NYC townhouse up for rent for $45,000 per month

Taylor Swift’s ‘Cornelia Street’ NYC townhouse up for rent for $45,000 per month

NEW YORK — The 19th-century Manhattan townhouse that served as the inspiration for Taylor Swift’s 2019 song, “Cornelia Street,” is on the rental market. The historic West Village property, located at 23 Cornelia St., is available for $45,000 a month, according to Architectural Digest. Built in 1870, the four-bedroom, seven-bathroom carriage house spans three stories with about 5,500 square ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News