4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $459,000

Come tour this fabulous move-in ready, 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home today! This beautiful home has the highest grade finishes with many upgrades throughout. The beautiful kitchen has a large granite island, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, open to the informal dining and large living room. A cozy gas fireplace, large windows and lots of natural light make this open concept first floor a truly amazing space. The main floor features a large primary bedroom ensuite with master closet, double sink vanity and walk-in tile shower. There are two more bedrooms on the main floor and a full bathroom. The living room opens to the covered deck, fully fenced yard with new wood privacy fence backing to a commons space. The large basement has a great room, a 4th bedroom with custom closet, another full bathroom, and a large storage area that could be made into a 5th legal bedroom or workout area! The three car garage has been fully insulated as a great bonus! New water softener also!