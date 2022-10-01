 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $403,420

4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $403,420

This Remington Homes Nantucket Plan is about ready to go! Walk into this brand new two story home and be greeted by a an open floorplan. Follow the luxury vinyl planking throughout the first floor, including through the living room, kitchen, and informal dining room. When complete, this home will have a modern kitchen with white countertops, white cabinets, and a white subway tile backsplash. Upstairs you'll find a primary suite and three more carpeted bedrooms, along with the laundry room, full bathroom, and second furnace room. Hurry before this new construction beauty is gone.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PRINT ONLY: property brothers

Twin brothers from Lincoln have made it their goal to revitalize downtown Lincoln through renovating dilapidated residential and commercial pr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News