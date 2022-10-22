4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $400,000

Welcome to 5834 S. 93rd St in Garden View at Vintage Heights! Enjoy the worry-free lifestyle this townhome and Garden View have to offer. Fences are allowed! This move-in ready, 4 bedroom, 3 bath new construction townhome features 9 ft. ceilings upstairs and down. You’ll love the thoughtful open plan layout and sleek finishes this townhome offers. The beautiful kitchen is the heart of the home with granite countertops and a stainless-steel appliance package. The spacious primary suite features a large, walk-in closet, bath with granite countertops and easy access to the laundry area. The large living area and 2nd bedroom/office finish off the main floor. The lower-level features a huge rec room, 2 large bedrooms, a full bath and storage area. Additional features include sod, sprinkler package, high efficiency electric heat pump, patio, 2-stall attached garage and the full-service HOA to take care of lawn, snow removal and trash service. Easy to show – schedule your showing today!