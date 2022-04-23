Remington Homes' Nantucket II floor plan, which features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Spacious great room with a direct-vent fireplace. Open kitchen with large center island, pantry cabinet with roll-outs and separate wall pantry. Nice mud room/drop zone as you enter from the garage features a large storage/coat closet, bench area and half bath. 2 separate HVAC systems. Laundry room on the 2nd floor with all of the bedrooms. A fantastic oversized 3 stall garage with a tandem 16' x 12' storage/parking/workspace. HUGE flat lot of 13,815 sq feet with outlot on one side. Basement has an egress window and rough-in plumbing for a future bath and can be completed upon request.
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $398,770
