 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $395,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $395,000

Very clean and well-cared for 2 story home in new North West Lincoln area. Master bath with beautiful tiles and lot of space. Heating and Air pre-inspected. 4 bedroom and 3 bath, fully finished basement with 5th bedroom window ready and rough-in for 4th bathroom. Over-sized 3 car garage, huge walk-in pantry. Kitchen with granite counter tops and much more. Home features 2 AC/Furnace, one at each level keeping in mind energy efficiency and use both in winter and summer months. Home has fully installed water softener and filtration system and a wireless remote on/off system for access to filtered drinking water or tap water for regular household use. Back yard has large patio with nicely poured concrete to provide space for social gathering for family and friends. Call for a showing of this nicely finished home.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News