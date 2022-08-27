4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $395,000

Very clean and well-cared for 2 story home in new North West Lincoln area. Master bath with beautiful tiles and lot of space. Heating and Air pre-inspected. 4 bedroom and 3 bath, fully finished basement with 5th bedroom window ready and rough-in for 4th bathroom. Over-sized 3 car garage, huge walk-in pantry. Kitchen with granite counter tops and much more. Home features 2 AC/Furnace, one at each level keeping in mind energy efficiency and use both in winter and summer months. Home has fully installed water softener and filtration system and a wireless remote on/off system for access to filtered drinking water or tap water for regular household use. Back yard has large patio with nicely poured concrete to provide space for social gathering for family and friends. Call for a showing of this nicely finished home.