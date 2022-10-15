4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $389,900

Lovely two story home blocks from WYSONG elementary. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and an oversized 3 stall garage. Spacious living room opens to the kitchen and dining rooms. The powder room; pantry, large storage/coat closet and cubby space to complete the main level. Walking up the stairs to an ENORMOUS primary bedroom, nice size primary closet and bathroom. 3 additional bedrooms with two having their own WALK-IN closets; Full bathroom and nice size linen closet completes the upstairs. The basement is set up as a recreational room with 3/4 bathroom.