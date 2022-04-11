Just in time for summer, once in a lifetime deal! Your very own personal inground pool with huge entertainment area, 1800 sq ft decks! Not your usual 4 bedroom 3 bath house with large spacious rooms in south Lincoln! Great master suite with huge walk in closet and bathroom. Large wrap around deck with 3 levels. 2 stall attached garage with extra off street parking slab. Fully fenced in yard with a In ground pool for those hot summer days! Even has a fun hot tub/ room for winter nights! Newer water heater and 95% efficient furnace and AC that was installed 2019 . Plush carpet and luxury vinyl planking through out. Custom updated cabinets in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Don't miss out on this one! Call to make your appointment today!
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $375,000
