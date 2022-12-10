4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $374,900

Welcome to 6221 Whitewater Lane! This beautiful 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH, 3 STALL GARAGE home is MOVE.IS.READY…and BARELY LIVED IN! Walking in you will feel the warmth of the great room with it’s vaulted ceiling, extra windows and beautiful finishes. The kitchen sparkles with granite countertops, black stainless appliances, pantry a OVERSIZED ISLAND WITH storage. It even has the coveted window over the sink! Last but not least the extra windows in the dining area and sliding glass door keep this room bright and cheery. Just down the hall you will love the large Master bedroom with a coffered ceiling, ceiling fan, walk in closet and master bath. The first floor is completed with 2 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and a laundry room with built in drop zone! Downstairs is a entertainers delight… a HUGE family room (yes there is even room for a pool table!) the 4th bedroom, additional bath and storage room. This home is clean as a whistle and ready for you!. Call for your personal tour!