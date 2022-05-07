4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $359,000

Spacious 11 ft ceilings in this 4BD, 3BA, Walk-out basement home. East facing deck provides view of morning sunrise and shade in the evening as you relax. Living room and family room on main floor provides ample space for a crowd. Walk thru the double doors into the large Primary suite with double sink vanity & walk-in closet. Bonus nook on 2nd floor can be office or reading nook, etc. Unfinished basement allows you plenty of room to create the space you want. Property has both electric and gas hookups dryer. You will want to see this fabulous house, call today.