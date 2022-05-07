 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $359,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $359,000

Spacious 11 ft ceilings in this 4BD, 3BA, Walk-out basement home. East facing deck provides view of morning sunrise and shade in the evening as you relax. Living room and family room on main floor provides ample space for a crowd. Walk thru the double doors into the large Primary suite with double sink vanity & walk-in closet. Bonus nook on 2nd floor can be office or reading nook, etc. Unfinished basement allows you plenty of room to create the space you want. Property has both electric and gas hookups dryer. You will want to see this fabulous house, call today.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

6 Bedroom Home in Eagle - $549,900

6 Bedroom Home in Eagle - $549,900

Contract Pending - property to remain on market for backup offers through inspections. 3+ acres of wide open spaces! This beautiful 1.5 home j…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News