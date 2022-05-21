 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $349,900

Don’t miss out on this split foyer home in the popular Woodlands at Yankee Hill. This neighborhood has it all, conveniently located minutes from Lincoln’s newest developments, recreation areas, shopping districts, & highly rated schools. The near 1600 sqft main floor features cathedral ceilings resting above the open concept kitchen, living & dining space. Nestled adjacent to the kitchen’s crown molding cabinets is a walk-in panty & tiled kitchen backsplash. Down the sprawling hallway is a primary bedroom including a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with double sinks. Across the hall there are two additional bedrooms separated by a main floor laundry room. As you make your way downstairs you pass the entrance to the almost 27’ deep 3 stall garage & enter the basement family room. The basement includes a 3rd full bathroom & 4th bedroom that can also be used as a home office. The deck off the main floor is perfect for viewing summer sunsets & outdoor BBQs. Schedule your showing today!

