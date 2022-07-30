LIKE NEW! 2016 built Summit Townhome! Features include 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, open concept floorpan with vaulted ceilings, main floor laundry, granite countertops, and a fully finished basement with extra storage room! All appliances stay! *HOA takes care of all lawn care and snow removal, exterior water and trash.
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $293,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It’s hard not to notice the addition of a four-story complex on the Eastmont campus across from Gateway Mall.
MODEL HOME. NOT for sale. **pricing subject to change. check with a Hartland agent on current pricing. Hartland Homes Ezekiel Plan. Check out …
Fantastic NEW Construction 2 story home on a large corner lot. Remington Homes' Dakota floor plan. Large living room with lots of natural ligh…
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 1:00-2:30PM!!!! NEW PRICE!!!! Features of this 5 bed/3 bath 3,100+ sq. ft. home include LVP flooring, beautiful tall windows…
Better than new! Check out this 3 bedroom 2 bath home with finished basement. Beautiful kitchen cabinets, upgraded appliances & pretty flo…