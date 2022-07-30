4 Bedroom Home in Hickman - $599,000

Elegance and luxury are combined with meticulous detail in this 2020 built Hickman home. The spacious main level features over 1500 SF, including a gourmet kitchen with professional-grade appliances sure to impress the most discerning household chef. The extra large column refrigerator/freezer combo is impressive, but don't miss the double oven (with microwave capabilities), gas range, and custom soft close cabinets. Around the corner you'll find a sunroom/office along with a butler's pantry to prep food and drinks to take outside to the large, covered patio. With over 1600 SF of space on the second floor, there are 4 bedrooms, including an impressive owner's suite, a bedroom with its own bathroom, and two additional bathrooms that share a Jack-and-Jill style bathroom. There's also room to grow this home with over 3200 SF of finished living space. The basement is ready for an additional bedroom, bathroom, and wet bar. Come see all that this magnificent home has to offer!