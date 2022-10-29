 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Eagle - $300,000

Beautiful split is a surprisingly spacious plan: 2,100 finished sq. ft. Solid 2x6 wall construction, with expansive cathedral ceilings in living, dining & kitchen areas; 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. Kitchen features cabinets with crown molding, 4x4 pantry and custom countertops with tile backsplash. Large primary suite has a 2-sink vanity & walk-in closet. Spacious finished daylight basement has a family room, bedroom and bathroom. There is an extra storage in large insulated, drywalled 3-stall garage that is up to 27' deep. Laundry is conveniently located next to bedrooms on main level. Stone and vinyl front w/covered porch gives this house great street appeal. Call for info and to make an appt.

