Beautiful Open split level in Anderson North Park just over 2,100 finished sq. ft. tall ceilings in living, dining & kitchen areas; 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. Large master suite has double sink vanity & walk-in closet. Spacious daylight basement has a family room and bathroom. 3 Car attached garage. concrete camper or boat pad down the length of the garage. Laundry level on the main. 6’ wood privacy fence, 10’ x 12’ tough shed with built in shelving. Move in ready! Schedule your showing today. AMA
3 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $320,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One of Lincoln’s most established retirement communities is also one of the most active.
It’s hard not to notice the addition of a four-story complex on the Eastmont campus across from Gateway Mall.
Better than new town home at Garden View! This home has open living space, modern clean interiors and upgrades galor! From the extra large pat…
Remington Homes' Navajo floor plan. Backs to common area. 1395 sq ft ranch on a daylight lot. 3 bedroom and 2 baths on the main level along wi…
This stunning 5 bedroom, 3 bath area home is sure to turn heads! You will be welcomed by the stamped concrete walkway, oversized stoop, and a …