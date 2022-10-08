 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $548,000

Introducing the Meadowlark by Sampson Residential Properties! This Grandale Villas patio home sets the standard for high-end finishes, zero entry & carefree living. Generous HOA amenities include lawn care, snow removal, trash/recycle, exterior water, exterior window washing & common area maintenance. With 3 BR & 3 BA this ranch-style patio home features Hardi-plank siding, 3 stalls, spacious main floor laundry room w/sink, coffered ceilings, main floor gas fireplace & upgraded wet bar. The exquisitely done kitchen displays a vast island w/GE SS apps, walk-in pantry & sizeable informal dining. Enjoy the primary BR en suite with 3/4 BA, dual vanities, separate commode w/pocket door & 9x9 walk-in closet. The finished basement presents a substantial rec room, wet bar, 3rd BR w/walk-in closet, 3/4 BA & gigantic storage room. Complete with full sod & landscaping. Buy this home or choose your lot and select from one of our customizable floor plans. Schedule your private showing today!

