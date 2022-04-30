SOLD MODEL. Open Sunday 1-2:30. This home is located on a south-facing lot in the Charleston Heights neighborhood, with quick access to I-80. This redesigned Ava Nicole plan blends functional living space and a modern design in this unique California split bedroom plan. The kitchen offers a pantry and a large center island with seating for four. Large windows in the great room as well as access to the covered deck creates an inviting entertaining space. The primary suite flows seamlessly off of the great room into a generous sized retreat. The primary bath area offers lots of natural light and a walk-in tile shower. The main level of this home is made complete with 2 additional bedrooms and bathroom. The lower level of this home is rounded out with a rec room and a 3rd bathroom. Quality and style meet in this lovely Schneider Custom Home. Call for more info today.
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $398,900
