3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $390,000

Welcome to 9414 Merryvale Drive in Garden View at Vintage Heights! Enjoy the worry-free lifestyle this townhome and Garden View have to offer. Fences are allowed! This open concept, Kroeker Gubser Development townhome features over 2,100 square feet of beautifully finished living space. Enter from the garage into a drop zone with adjacent bath and walk-in pantry that flows into the kitchen/dining area, complete with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. A large great room and front foyer space finish off the first floor. Upstairs are three large bedrooms each with walk-in closets. The primary bath flows into the primary closet which is enormous! The second floor also offers a sitting area, convenient second floor laundry and second bath with dual sinks. Exterior features include a generous covered patio, covered deck, 2-stall garage, maintenance free siding/brick and sprinkler system. The HOA takes care of the lawn, snow and trash.