3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $388,680

Remington Homes' Vail II floor plan which is a fantastic 1537 sq ft ranch. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main floor. Laundry on the main level as well. Vaulted great room with direct vent fireplace. Great kitchen layout with walk-in pantry and tons or cabinet storage and countertop. Private master suite with large walk-in closet and 3/4 bath. 3 stall garage. Deck off the dining room. Daylight basement can be finished upon buyers' request. Rough-in plumbing ready for future bath. Full sod and underground sprinklers. Within a short walk to Kooser Elementary.