3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $382,185

Remington Homes' Navajo floor plan. Backs to common area. 1395 sq ft ranch on a daylight lot. 3 bedroom and 2 baths on the main level along with the dedicated laundry room. Vaulted ceiling in the great room, kitchen and dining room. Direct vent fireplace. 3 stall garage. Center island work space in the kitchen. Drop zone with built-in bench. Deck off the dinette overlooks the backyard. Daylight basement has the potential for 2 additional bedrooms, rough-in plumbing in place for a future bath and large rec room. Basement can be finished upon buyers' request. Full sod and underground sprinklers.