3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $334,350

Fantastic NEW Construction 2 story home on a large corner lot. Remington Homes' Dakota floor plan. Large living room with lots of natural light and direct-vent fireplace. Open layout. Kitchen has a center island workspace, pantry, Quartz countertops and luxury vinyl planking. Large mud room / laundry room off the garage. Three bedrooms on the 2nd level. The master has a large walk-in closet and private 3/4 bath with double sinks. Partial stone front exterior, full sod, underground sprinklers and patio. Basement can be finished upon buyer request. Egress window and rough-in plumbing for a future bath are already in place. This home will be complete by the end of August 2022.