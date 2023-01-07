3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $305,000

Townhome with luxury finishes in convenient Yankee Ridge Villas! Schools, shopping and dining all in walking distance. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhome has granite countertops throughout, birch kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Open concept living space, large kitchen with pantry and bar seating, laundry on the upper level near bedrooms, attached 2 stall garage. Primary suite has double sinks and a walk-in closet. Wonderful patio area with yard and privacy fence. HOA covers trash, cable, mowing, exterior water and snow removal for you. Call today to schedule your private showing! Open House January 8th from 1:00-2:30pm.