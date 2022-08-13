3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $299,900

Better than new town home at Garden View! This home has open living space, modern clean interiors and upgrades galor! From the extra large patio with pergola, custom blinds, security cameras, garage heater, added water softener, dining room chandelier, included washer/ dryer and ecobee thermostats- all the boxes have been checked. This end unit has over 1600 square feet and lives large. 3 bedrooms, and 3 baths including primary suite plus 2 stall, heated, attached garage. All this with the added benefits of Garden View. This is a neighborhood designed for community. It combines new urbanism with sustainable living, community gardens & composting, acres of open green space, fully stocked fishing ponds and two miles of walking trails.