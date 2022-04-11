3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $279,000

Rachael Schreiner, M: 402-594-4555, rachael.schreiner@bhhsamb.com, www.brileyhomes.com - Super cute multi on a large corner lot! Zero Step entry with office and garage access. Main floor with trendy laminate flooring throughout. Open concept living to dining areas. Kitchen has tons of cabinets, raised oven for convenience, granite counter tops, newer fridge and tall pantry cabinet added. Sliding glass door off the dining room leading out to deck. Second floor has updated main hall bathroom with tub/shower. Primary bedroom with double mirrored closets, 3/4 bathroom and private door to balcony. 2 good sized bedrooms on second floor with spacious closets. Basement has two, non-conforming bedrooms with large daylight windows in each, 3/4 bathroom and laundry room. Exterior has brick and vinyl coverings, vinyl privacy fence and garden shed. Garage has door to backyard. Windows in home are newer. Roof 2020.