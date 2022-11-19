Must see! Make appointment now as this will go fast. Newly remodeled (2022). Remodeled Kitchen and Bathroom with new LVP. New Furnace and Air Conditioner. Amazing corner lot. Walking distance to park and bike trails. Close to Homes Lake and shopping. Agent is related to Seller but has no financial interest in property. Seller is doing a 1031 Exchange.
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $269,000
