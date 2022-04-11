Ryan Renner, M: 402-321-4578, ryan.renner@omahahomesforsale.com, www.betteromaha.com - Pre-inspected, move-in ready home in Stone Bridge Creek. Too many updates to list. 3 Bed, 3 Bath, and deep 2 car garage. The main level has tall vaulted ceilings, a ton of natural light, and an eat-in kitchen. All new LVP throughout the main level. The kitchen has a lot of storage and countertop space. Head down the hall to the full bathroom and 3 bedrooms. The primary bedroom has a lot of closet space and a 3/4 bath. The finished lower level is great for an office, family room, or workout area. Step outside to a large wood deck, fully fenced yard, and storage shed. Other updates include new furnace and A/C in 2021, new deck, patio door, roof, windows, and more. Home is close to interstate and right across from Kooser Elmentary. You really need to see this home in person to appreciate how clean and updated it is.
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $250,000
