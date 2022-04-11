 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $249,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $249,000

Waiting for a move-in ready home across from Havelock Park? This 3 bedroom 3 bath fully updated is ready for you. From the moment you walk on the wrap around front porch. This home has been fully remodeled. These are some of the updates: wiring, plumbing, water heater, HVAC system, flooring, paint and double walled basement. The garage is detached with access from street and alley. This garage is a 4 stall tandem with all new electric. You can fit 4 cars in this garage with plenty of space. The shed by the garage is perfect for all your outdoor equipment storage. She won't last long! Showings from 10am-4pm. Motivated Seller. Schedule your showing now.

