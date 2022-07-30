Beautiful 2 story townhome in NE Lincoln. This open floor plan includes, 3 large bedrooms (master is 12 X 20 with 8 1/2 x 9' with walk in closet) and 3 bath areas plus a 2-car attached garage. Kitchen includes granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer included. HOA is 985/yr for lawn care, trash, recycling, snow removal and common area maintenance. Close to shopping, restaurants, parks, golf, trails, freeway access.
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $245,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It’s hard not to notice the addition of a four-story complex on the Eastmont campus across from Gateway Mall.
MODEL HOME. NOT for sale. **pricing subject to change. check with a Hartland agent on current pricing. Hartland Homes Ezekiel Plan. Check out …
Fantastic NEW Construction 2 story home on a large corner lot. Remington Homes' Dakota floor plan. Large living room with lots of natural ligh…
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 1:00-2:30PM!!!! NEW PRICE!!!! Features of this 5 bed/3 bath 3,100+ sq. ft. home include LVP flooring, beautiful tall windows…
Better than new! Check out this 3 bedroom 2 bath home with finished basement. Beautiful kitchen cabinets, upgraded appliances & pretty flo…