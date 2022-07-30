3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $245,000

Beautiful 2 story townhome in NE Lincoln. This open floor plan includes, 3 large bedrooms (master is 12 X 20 with 8 1/2 x 9' with walk in closet) and 3 bath areas plus a 2-car attached garage. Kitchen includes granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer included. HOA is 985/yr for lawn care, trash, recycling, snow removal and common area maintenance. Close to shopping, restaurants, parks, golf, trails, freeway access.