3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $239,900

Here is your opportunity to buy a Deer Creek Townhomes! Privately nestled between Cornhusker Hwy & Superior St, this gorgeous area boasts a designated 12-acre green space, with walking paths & landscaping along Salt Creek. No worries, no flood ins needed! Inside this 3-bed, 2-bath home, you'll find vaulted ceilings, a beautiful kitchen with granite counters, all matching appliances incl (fridge too!), & great pantry space. Other highlights lend to a life of efficiency & minimal home maintenance for years to come: high-eff furnace, 60- gal wtr htr, over-sized FINISHED 2-stall gar w/ opener, 40-yr shingles, etc. The HOA covers the tough stuff, so you're free to simply enjoy the gorgeous outdoors, a scooped drive, & included trash removal. Deer Creek Townhomes are a fantastic value with included upgrades galore. They're one-of-a-kind!