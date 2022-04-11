 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $189,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $189,000

MOTIVATED SELLER! Over 30+ year owner, well maintained and cared for 1.5 story home close to downtown with three bedrooms and great layout! Newer paint, updated kitchen, great eating space, and area to gather in the living room. If outside is where you like to be the 11x16 wooden deck or the 30x24 Heated and Cooled detached garage/workshop would be perfect! In addition there are two water features, a beautiful garden area, additional parking, and alley access! Come take a look today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

6 Bedroom Home in Eagle - $549,900

6 Bedroom Home in Eagle - $549,900

Contract Pending - property to remain on market for backup offers through inspections. 3+ acres of wide open spaces! This beautiful 1.5 home j…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News