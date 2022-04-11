MOTIVATED SELLER! Over 30+ year owner, well maintained and cared for 1.5 story home close to downtown with three bedrooms and great layout! Newer paint, updated kitchen, great eating space, and area to gather in the living room. If outside is where you like to be the 11x16 wooden deck or the 30x24 Heated and Cooled detached garage/workshop would be perfect! In addition there are two water features, a beautiful garden area, additional parking, and alley access! Come take a look today!
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $189,000
