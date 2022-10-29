3 Bedroom Home in Bennet - $750,000

The spectacular tree lined driveway leading up to this home is sure to leave you speechless. Welcome to 13733 S 190th St in Bennet, NE. This beautiful 2019 built home sits on just over 20 acres southeast of Lincoln and has the essence of tranquility and seclusion with the modern amenities of new construction. The open concept main level has high vaulted ceilings with huge windows allowing a glorious amount of natural light throughout the living room, dining room, and kitchen. Stunning raw wood accents characterize the main living area with a rustic/Colorado cabin feel. The kitchen includes dark slate stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The primary bedroom boasts a gorgeous view and an attached primary bathroom suite. The upper level loft includes a bedroom and a 3/4 bathroom. The garage is oversized at 30x30 feet. The 30x24 detached outbuilding includes two more garage stalls and plenty of storage. Call today to schedule your showing at this little slice of heaven!