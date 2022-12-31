 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $367,533

This is the next Alderwood townhome to be completed in our southeast location! This ranch townhome features an open floor plan, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, quartz countertops, LVP flooring, covered deck, a beautiful primary bedroom, 2 stall garage and many features that you will want to see. The walkout basement features another bedroom, office with glass french doors, full bath, family room and plenty of room for storage. Enjoy the easy living with the HOA covering lawn, trash and snow removal in a desirable area. Call for stage of construction and to discuss floor plans!

