Wonderful 2 bedroom 2 bath ZERO ENTRY patio home in the Village Court neighborhood of Village Meadows. Lawn care, snow removal, garbage service and common area maintenance are all included in the monthly HOA dues. 2 stall garage. Direct vent fireplace in the great room. Kitchen features a large center island and corner walk-in pantry. Laundry room is conveniently located next to the 2 bedrooms. Covered front porch and covered patio. Full sod and underground sprinklers.