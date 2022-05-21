 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $299,900

2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $299,900

Prairie Village North Townhome available now!! This extremely well maintained 2+1 bed, 3 bath, 2 stall townhouse is ready for a new owner! The open concept main level features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Enjoy the spring mornings with coffee on the covered deck. The primary bedroom features an attached primary suite with walk in closet. The walkout basement features a large family room, wet bar, legal bedroom, and full bathroom. The corner lot allows for a ton of yard space. Other features include 2017 roof, 2017 furnace, 2017 A/C and so much more! Call today for a private showing!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News