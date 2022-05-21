2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $299,900

Prairie Village North Townhome available now!! This extremely well maintained 2+1 bed, 3 bath, 2 stall townhouse is ready for a new owner! The open concept main level features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Enjoy the spring mornings with coffee on the covered deck. The primary bedroom features an attached primary suite with walk in closet. The walkout basement features a large family room, wet bar, legal bedroom, and full bathroom. The corner lot allows for a ton of yard space. Other features include 2017 roof, 2017 furnace, 2017 A/C and so much more! Call today for a private showing!