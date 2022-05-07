2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $249,900

5208 Linden St. is single story town home you have been waiting for. Built in 2017 it's like new. Walk in the front door to an open main floor. The kitchen is nicely finished with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and all soft closing doors and drawers. There are two spacious bedrooms in this home including a the primary bedroom with its own en suite bathroom. You are going to love not having to mow the grass or shovel snow since the HOA takes care of all of that for you. Located on a quiet street in south central Lincoln close to so many restaurants shopping and more. There's nothing to do but move right in. Call today to schedule your private showing.