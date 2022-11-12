 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $234,900

2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $234,900

This 1 level townhome in Southeast Lincoln features an open, vaulted living room, dining, and kitchen complete with all stainless appliances and granite countertops. The primary bedroom has walk-in closet and bath with shower and two sinks. Additionally, the 2nd bedroom, 2nd bath, washer/dryer (included) off kitchen, 2 stall garage, and sweet vinyl picket-fenced front yard are added bonuses. Trees behind home give extra privacy. HOA includes lawn care, snow removal, garbage/recycling service, and nearby clubhouse with fitness center and great gathering space for hosting social events.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News