2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $224,900

This 1 level townhome in Southeast Lincoln features an open, vaulted living room, dining, and kitchen complete with all stainless appliances and granite countertops. The primary bedroom has walk-in closet and bath with shower and two sinks. Additionally, the 2nd bedroom, 2nd bath, washer/dryer (included) off kitchen, 2 stall garage, and sweet vinyl picket-fenced front yard are added bonuses. Trees behind home give extra privacy. HOA includes lawn care, snow removal, garbage/recycling service, and nearby clubhouse with fitness center and great gathering space for hosting social events.