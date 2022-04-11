2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $184,900

Come see this great 2 bed 2 bath area townhouse located in South Lincoln. This townhouse has much to offer with its great south Lincoln location. You are greeted by your own front private patio, open living room, 2 generous sized bedrooms, and a nice patio in the backyard. This home backs to a large green space as well.This home has been well cared for and it shows throughout. A list of all the many updates that have been done over the years are on the sellers disclosure. Don't wait on this one! It won't last long! Call to schedule your showing today!