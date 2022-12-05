Expanding the benefits of solar energy with plants

Aerial photos of utility-scale solar energy projects often depict arrays of dark, glossy panels standing over sand or gravel. But the antiseptic landscapes long associated with solar installations are increasingly giving way to vibrant canvases of wildflowers, grasses, and other plants.

This developing approach to solar vegetation management can complement and amplify the environmental benefits of solar energy. A vegetative landscape combats soil erosion, conserves moisture, sequesters carbon, and sharply reduces applications of fertilizer and pesticide. In addition, diverse plant communities support pollinators – bees, butterflies, and other critical species – that are in widespread decline. Adding pollinator habitat to solar sites works particularly well in the central United States, where prairie vegetation once dominated the landscape before being substantially reduced by row crop agricultural development.

Establishing habitat that benefits both pollinators and solar projects, however, requires more than turning soil and broadcasting seed. It necessitates introducing the right plant species and management regimes while simultaneously controlling the costs tied to habitat development and maintenance. In fact, an examination of scientific literature reveals that some seed mixes specifically marketed for pollinators carry the highest price tags while yielding few overall benefits.

For a recent solar project, engineering firm Olsson proposed a solution that aims to thread the solar-pollinator needle more perfectly.

A client of Olsson requested that vegetation beneath the solar panels grow no taller than 18 inches, the height of the lowest edge of the panels, to avoid shading – an obvious issue when converting sunlight into electricity.

Olsson’s review of commercially available mixes marketed for solar projects failed to locate a product that would meet this height requirement while still providing the plant species shown to most benefit pollinators.

The solution: Olsson designed a custom mix of seed that strikes a balance. It aims to satisfy the client’s maximum height requirement while also providing vegetation beneficial to pollinators.

Within the footprint of the arrays, the planting regime calls for a mix of native and naturalized species, which, though non-native, have been present for many decades and are well-adapted to regional soil and climatic conditions. White clover is a prime example of a naturalized species that grows short while being readily utilized by pollinators.

Conversely, the perimeter buffer areas surrounding the solar arrays are perfectly suited for taller-growing grasses and wildflowers. The perimeter seed mix we created includes such native species.

All species selected for beneath the solar panels will establish quickly and put down long, strong root systems. This helps further reduce maintenance costs by crowding out weeds, controlling erosion, and holding more moisture and nutrients in the soil. In addition, the custom mix includes species that produce abundant pollen and nectar for pollinators, helping to address an ecological problem with potential implications for food security and biodiversity.

A groundbreaking assessment in 2016 estimated that between $235 billion and $577 billion in global food production relies directly on pollinators – roughly one-third of the global food supply.

Maintaining pollinator habitat on the land surrounding solar projects produces more than good public relations, it produces myriad benefits that are strongly supported by research.

Establishing pollinator habitat on solar project sites produces tangible ecological benefits. And doing so does not have to result in dramatically higher maintenance costs for project owners – as long as they start with the right seed mix.