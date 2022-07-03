Dog Dish: RedHawks capitalize on pitching mistake to take series over Lincoln

Sunday: Fargo-Moorhead 3, Lincoln 1

What went wrong: Fargo-Moorhead responded to Lincoln's run in the top of the fourth inning and grabbed a 2-1 lead in the bottom half at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo, North Dakota. Lincoln starting pitcher Elijah Johnson suffered two of his four combined walks in the inning, walking the first two RedHawks' batters he faced with eight consecutive balls.

Fargo-Moorhead tied the game on a wild pitch from Johnson before grabbing the lead for good on a John Silviano RBI single. Fargo-Moorhead added an RBI single from Nick Novak in the fifth.

What went right: Besides a sour fourth inning, Lincoln's pitching staff of Johnson, Josh Norwood and Carson Lance combined to allow just four hits to the RedHawks. Johnson allowed just three hits over five innings of work, while Norwood gave up a hit in his two-inning relief appearance.

Patrick Caulfield added two more extra-base hits with two doubles in his second professional start. Caulfield's first professional hit came Friday with a triple in Lincoln's 7-2 victory.

Ryan Long added an RBI in the top of the fourth inning to score Hunter Clanin.

Up next: Lincoln begins a three-game series at Milwaukee Monday at 6 p.m.

